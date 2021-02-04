Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $34,550.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00.

Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 1,341,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,134. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $357.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tricida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

