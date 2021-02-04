Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells $34,550.00 in Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $34,550.00.
Shares of TCDA stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 1,341,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,134. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $357.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.40.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tricida by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Tricida by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
