Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) (TSE:TRIL) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.20 and last traded at C$16.70. 175,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 217,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.17.

Separately, Jonestrading raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 22.23 and a current ratio of 22.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.88.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

