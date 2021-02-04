Trinity Network Credit 24-Hour Volume Hits $93,944.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Trinity Network Credit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market cap of $245,155.07 and approximately $93,944.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00053697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00148766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 75.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00095929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00239021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040193 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Trinity Network Credit Token Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.