Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Trinseo updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.33-5.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,020. Trinseo has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,880 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

