Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $48.92

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.92 and traded as low as $47.08. Triton International shares last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 351,430 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CJS Securities raised Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,125. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 1,970.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Triton International in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

