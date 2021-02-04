Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TGI. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

TGI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $699.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $25.66.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,803,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,800,000 after buying an additional 473,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,282,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 65.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 28,385 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.