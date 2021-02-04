TriumphX (TRIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One TriumphX token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TriumphX has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. TriumphX has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $569,212.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00088197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00239949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041730 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

