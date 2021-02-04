Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $879,615.81

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $879,615.81 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 124.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,175.61 or 1.00349410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024278 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00038675 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000282 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.