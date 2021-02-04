TRON Price Hits $0.0335 (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, TRON has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $1.45 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

