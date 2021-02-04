TRON (TRX) Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, TRON has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $2.39 billion and $1.56 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000111 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002147 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.