TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

TBI traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 3,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,718. The firm has a market cap of $728.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

