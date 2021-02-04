TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.02 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.
TBI traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 3,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,718. The firm has a market cap of $728.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. TrueBlue has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $23.04.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
