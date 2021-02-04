TrueChain (TRUE) One Day Volume Hits $19.02 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and $19.02 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.91 or 0.01285076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00058816 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.84 or 0.05899041 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00018588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

