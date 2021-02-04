TrueFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.98 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

