Truegame Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $93,169.45 and $5,303.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00070074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.67 or 0.01281646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00057484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,260.89 or 0.06066249 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

