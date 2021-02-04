Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (BATS:JULZ) Shares Up 0.1%

Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (BATS:JULZ) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.64. 10,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

