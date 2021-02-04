Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,326 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 230,929 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,667 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.32. 116,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,625. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

