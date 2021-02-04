Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NYSE:TFC opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,929 shares of company stock valued at $11,616,667. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

