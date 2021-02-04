Truist Financial Raises The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $270.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMG. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of SMG stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,988. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $250.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

