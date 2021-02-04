Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report released on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

