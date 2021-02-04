Truist Securiti Comments on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.07.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,484.05.

CMG stock opened at $1,499.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,422.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,299.48. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,553.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 179.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $62,879,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

