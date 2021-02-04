Truist Securiti Comments on Prologis, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.77.

Prologis stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average is $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

