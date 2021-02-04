Truist Securiti Comments on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.87 EPS.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.