Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of ARQT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.95. 896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,443. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.75.

In related news, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.