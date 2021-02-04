Truist Securiti Weighs in on CorMedix Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) – Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for CorMedix in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CorMedix’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

CRMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CorMedix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $14.44 on Thursday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.99 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in CorMedix during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

