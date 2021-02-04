TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TTMI stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,100,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,186,000 after buying an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,700,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

