Tufton Capital Management Sells 2,959 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tufton Capital Management cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.4% of Tufton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.8% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after acquiring an additional 119,923 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

