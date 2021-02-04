Tufton Capital Management Sells 68,377 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,377 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

