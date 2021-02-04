Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after buying an additional 591,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 89.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 384,679 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 82.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 140,423 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 11,817.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 287,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 1.58. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

