TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $91.04

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and traded as high as $93.20. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income shares last traded at $93.20, with a volume of 355,236 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

