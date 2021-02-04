Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Sells $327,988.45 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Robert Kaiden sold 11,764 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $510,675.24.

Twitter stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,774,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,263,139. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

