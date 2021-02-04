Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.32. 368,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,263,139. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $302,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 305,178 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,945 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

