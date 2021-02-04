Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 437,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,555,000 after buying an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,311,429.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock opened at $427.56 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.22 and a 52-week high of $466.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $431.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

