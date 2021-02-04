Tyson Foods (TSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.47 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.