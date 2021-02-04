U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $978,291.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

