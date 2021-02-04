U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,810 shares during the period. U.S. Concrete accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 1.20% of U.S. Concrete worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in U.S. Concrete by 1,175.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 249,326 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth $2,786,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the third quarter worth $1,163,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCR stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.94. 3,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,953. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $799.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 397,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,148,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $410,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USCR. Truist increased their price target on U.S. Concrete from $19.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

