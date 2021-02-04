U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading Down 6.1%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 575,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,438,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 197.82%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

