U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Trading 6% Higher

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s stock price traded up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.99. 8,372,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,138,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.24.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 million. U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Well Services stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

