UBS Group Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 109.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,092,000 after buying an additional 221,129 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 392.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

