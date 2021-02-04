UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.88. 809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

