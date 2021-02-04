UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)

Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OSTIY stock remained flat at $$19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. Österreichische Post has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

