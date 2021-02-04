UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Stedim Biotech alerts:

OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$415.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.46. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1-year low of $144.79 and a 1-year high of $422.75.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.