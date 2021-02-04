UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CBGPY traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 80,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

