UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 332,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.0 days.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $106.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.40. UCB has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $131.00.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.