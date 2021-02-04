UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML) Stock Price Up 6.2%

UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML)’s stock price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95). 1,178,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 266,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.75 ($0.90).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 66.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 65.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

In other news, insider Paul Le Page sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total value of £29,700 ($38,803.24).

About UK Mortgages Limited (UKML.L) (LON:UKML)

UK Mortgages Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with access to stable income returns through the application of relatively conservative levels of leverage to portfolios of the United Kingdom mortgages. The Company invests in a portfolio of the United Kingdom residential mortgages.

