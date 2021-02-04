Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.50

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and traded as low as $27.15. Ultimate Sports Group shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 65 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

About Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG)

Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.

