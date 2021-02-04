Ultra 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $858,195.00 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $40.68 million and approximately $858,195.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,758.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.82 or 0.01161145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.69 or 0.00488827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039624 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.