UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $123,940.13 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,597.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $14,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00.

On Friday, November 6th, J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56.

Shares of UMBF traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.49. 210,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,584. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

