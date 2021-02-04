UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.09

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.09 and last traded at $76.66, with a volume of 3517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,906 shares of company stock worth $1,590,866. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in UMB Financial by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

