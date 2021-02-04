Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) stock opened at C$7.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12. Uni-Select Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.22. The firm has a market cap of C$304.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.01.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$526.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

