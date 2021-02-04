Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.27. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.19, with a volume of 130,871 shares trading hands.

UNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$304.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.12.

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$526.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

